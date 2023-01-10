A far-right internet personality who goes by the pseudonym "Baked Alaska" was sentenced on Tuesday to two months in prison for unlawfully protesting inside the US Capitol during the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

Anthime Gionet, who livestreamed his breach of the Capitol in a nearly 30-minute video to more than 16,000 people, was also ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and $500 in restitution for damage done to the Capitol building by the mob the day of the riot.

CNN's Holmes Lybrand contributed to this report.

