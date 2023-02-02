Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said Thursday that he sees Mitch McConnell's decision to pull him off the Senate Commerce Committee as retribution for challenging the Kentucky senator's position as leader of the GOP conference.

"He completely opposed me putting out a plan," Scott said to CNN's Kaitlan Collins, referencing his "Rescue America" platform announced last year that would have subjected all federally elected officials to a 12-year term limit, closed the Department of Education and created a slew of other initiatives. "I believe that everybody up here -- this is not a Republican-Democrat issue -- we all ought to be putting out our ideas and fight over ideas up here."

