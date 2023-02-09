Florida Sen. Rick Scott has emerged as Joe Biden's top Republican foil in the days since the president's State of the Union address, with the White House seizing on a year-old Scott proposal that even GOP leaders recognized at the time as politically toxic.

As a spending fight looms in Washington and Biden moves toward his 2024 reelection bid, the White House is attempting to make Scott the poster child for the president's accusations that Republicans are seeking to cut entitlement programs, including Social Security and Medicare.

