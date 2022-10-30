Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs the Senate Republicans' campaign arm, on Sunday called the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, "disgusting" but dodged questions about election conspiracy theories that were shared by the alleged attacker on social media.

"It's disgusting, this violence is horrible," Scott said on "State of the Union" in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash. "We had a door-knocker in Florida that was attacked. I mean, this stuff has to stop. ... And my heart goes out to Paul Pelosi, and I hope he has a full recovery."

