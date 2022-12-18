Retiring Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey offered a pointed closing message for his fellow Republican colleagues on Sunday, saying that former President Donald Trump's hold on the party is "waning"

"I have heard from many, many formerly very pro-Trump voters that they think it's time for our party to move on," Toomey told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

