Congressional Republicans have repeatedly blamed President Joe Biden and their Democratic counterparts for the surge in inflation and the rocky economy.

But though the GOP has captured control of the House in the midterm election, albeit by a very slim margin, there's not much the party can do to quickly bring down prices and put the economy on more solid footing when it assumes power in January.

