Republicans use debt ceiling bill to push work requirements for millions receiving Medicaid and food stamps

Jaqueline Benitez, who depends on California's SNAP benefits to help pay for food, shops for groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, California, on Monday, February 13.

 Allison Dinner/AP

House Republicans are using the debt ceiling standoff to advocate for one of their longstanding goals -- requiring more low-income Americans to work in order to receive government benefits, particularly food stamps and Medicaid.

They see work requirements as a twofer, allowing them to reduce government spending, while bolstering the nation's labor force at a time when many businesses are still struggling to staff up.

