Republican lawmakers are expected to slam President Joe Biden's border policies on Wednesday in the first of a series of hearings on the issue since seizing control of the House.

Over the course of Biden's presidency, Republicans have repeatedly criticized the administration over the handling of the US-Mexico border, where an influx of migrants has stretched federal resources. Critics argue the historic number of arrests is evidence of Biden's policies not working despite the administration largely using the same protocols as the Trump administration, principally a Covid-era border restriction.

