The logjam stalling the Senate confirmation of President Joe Biden's judicial appointees loosened somewhat Thursday when the Judiciary Committee approved seven nominees on a bipartisan basis, though Republicans still maintain the ability to block nominees they don't support.

The advancement of the nominees comes amid the ongoing absence of California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, whose vote Democrats need when Judiciary Committee Republicans are united against a nominee. Democrats have tried unsuccessfully to temporarily replace Feinstein on the committee to keep their partisan advantage.

CNN's Ted Barrett contributed to this report.

