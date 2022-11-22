Three Republican party committees on Tuesday asked the Georgia Supreme Court to halt Saturday early voting in the US Senate runoff.

The petition -- filed by the Republican National Committee, the Georgia Republican Party and the Republicans' Senate campaign arm -- asks the state's high court to issue an emergency stay to block counties from offering voters the opportunity to cast ballots on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

