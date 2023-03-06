Eight Republican senators are pressing Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to provide them with the raw materials that informed the intelligence community's latest assessment on the origins of Covid-19, according to a letter they sent Haines on Monday.

"We write to request that you immediately deliver to Congress each IC assessment used and relied upon by the Office of the Director National Intelligence (ODNI) for its consensus publications," the senators wrote Haines, adding that they are giving Haines until March 20 to provide them with the requested information.

