Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota offered Sunday a stark warning about the future of Social Security and Medicare if Congress fails to take action now.

"In the next 11 years, we have to have a better plan in place than what we do today. Or we're going to see -- under existing circumstances -- some reductions of as much as 24% in some sort of a benefit. So, let's start talking now because it's easier to fix it now that it would be five years or six years from now," Rounds told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

