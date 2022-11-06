Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas has decided to forgo a 2024 campaign for the GOP presidential nomination, three sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Cotton is the first high-profile Republican to remove himself from a wide list of rumored GOP presidential hopefuls that includes former President Donald Trump, who himself appears to be on the brink of announcing.

CNN's Steve Contorno and Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.

