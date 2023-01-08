Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the attack on the US Capitol, officially resigned from the Senate Sunday, opening up his seat for appointment by Nebraska's Republican Gov. Jim Pillen.

Sasse announced last year that he would step down from his position to become the University of Florida's next president. The university's Presidential Search Committee recommended him as the sole finalist for the role in October and the Board of Trustees approved his nomination a month later despite criticism from students and faculty over the secretive search process, Sasse's limited relevant experience and his past criticisms of same-sex marriage.

