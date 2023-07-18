(CNN) — Navy veteran Hung Cao, a Republican who lost a closer-than-expected race for a US House seat in Virginia last year, formally announced a challenge to Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine on Tuesday.

“We are losing our country,” Cao said in an announcement video. “I still believe America can be the land of opportunity. I have an obligation to fight back against those who want to control our lives and disrupt our families. We need real fighters, not politicians, not bureaucrats, not keyboard warriors acting tough in a custom-made suit.”

