As the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine approaches, the Republican Party finds itself bitterly divided on Capitol Hill over whether the US should continue aiding Ukraine -- a dispute that is only expected to intensify in the months ahead even as GOP leaders have sought to downplay it.

On Tuesday, a group of House Republicans led a congressional delegation to Ukraine to reaffirm the United States' commitment to the war-torn nation, after promoting a similar message at the global Munich Security Conference over the weekend. But back home, the GOP's isolationist wing spent the week publicly bashing President Joe Biden's surprise visit to Ukraine and re-upped their calls to end military and financial aid to the country.

