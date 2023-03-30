Republican leaders and Trump loyalists on Capitol Hill rally behind the former president after indictment

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, seen here on March 17, tweeted that "The American people will not tolerate this injustice," as he criticized Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. "The House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account," he said.

 Al Drago/The New York Times/Redux

Key House Republican leaders lined up to defend former President Donald Trump on Thursday following the news that Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury -- a sign of the powerful grasp Trump still has on his party on Capitol Hill.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted that "The American people will not tolerate this injustice," as he criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. "The House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account," he said.

CNN's Manu Raju, Melanie Zanona, Annie Grayer and Nicky Robertson contributed to this report.

