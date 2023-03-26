Republican lawmaker calls TikTok 'an immediate threat' and calls for app to be banned

Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican from Washington and chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, speaks during a hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

 Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington said Sunday that TikTok represents "an immediate threat" from China and called for the short-form video app to be banned in the US.

The chairwoman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee said on CNN's "State of the Union" that Congress should pass a data privacy law and ban TikTok in the US after the company's CEO Shou Chew testified in front of her committee on Thursday.

