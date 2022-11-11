Republican Joe Lombardo, the popular sheriff of Clark County, will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak after arguing that he did not do enough to get the economy moving after the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nevada has been a battleground state since the early 1990s, but Joe Biden narrowly clinched victory in the Silver State in 2020 despite significant effort by Donald Trump, particularly in Nevada's rural areas. Democrats have made gains in competitive races in recent years by relying, in part, on turning out working class voters and Latinos, two key constituencies in a state that is heavily reliant on tourism as well as the hospitality and service industries.

