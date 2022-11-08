Republican J.D. Vance wins Ohio Senate race, CNN projects

Trump-backed Republican J.D. Vance wins Ohio Senate race, CNN projects. Vance is pictured here with former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally on November 7, in Vandalia, Ohio.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Republican J.D. Vance will win the Ohio Senate race, CNN projects, outlasting a stronger-than-expected challenge from Democrat Tim Ryan and keeping the seat under GOP control.

Vance's win is a boon for Republicans and a victory for former President Donald Trump, whose endorsement in the Republican primary helped Vance emerge from the contentious intraparty fight.

