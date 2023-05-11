North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the state's first Black lieutenant governor and the GOP front-runner for the 2024 gubernatorial race, repeatedly lambasted the "so-called" 1960s civil rights movement, lamenting that "so many freedoms were lost during the civil rights movement."

In a CNN KFile review of his media appearances over the last five years, Robinson baselessly claimed that the civil rights movement was a communist plot to "subvert capitalism" and used "to subvert free choice and where you go to school and things like that."

