A Republican congresswoman who represents a swing district in South Carolina urged the Food and Drug Administration on Monday to ignore a recent ruling by a federal judge suspending the approval of a medication drug used for abortion.

"This is an FDA-approved drug. I support the usage of FDA-approved drugs, even if we might disagree," Rep. Nancy Mace told CNN's Kaitlan Collins on "This Morning." "It's not up to us to decide as legislators or even, you know, as the court system that whether or not this is the right drug to use or not."

