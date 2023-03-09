Republican congressman slams FBI for allegedly searching his name in intelligence database

A Republican congressman on March 9 accused the FBI of searching an intelligence database for his name multiple times in what he called an "egregious" violation of his privacy.

 Nathan Howard/Reuters/FILE

Rep. Darin LaHood of Illinois confronted FBI Director Christopher Wray about the alleged incident, which he said occurred about three years ago, during an annual House Intelligence Committee hearing on national security threats. He cited a declassified US government report, covering activity from December 2019 to May 2020, that found that "misunderstandings regarding FBI's systems" and search requirements "continued to cause a large number of query errors."

