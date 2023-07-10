Republican block leaves major branch of US military without a confirmed leader for first time in over a century

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala. is refusing to lift his hold on military nominations.

(CNN) — A major branch of the US military does not have a Senate confirmed leader for the first time in more than a century, as a result of a Republican senator refusing to lift his block on military nominations.

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger relinquished command on Monday after holding a private retirement ceremony, after more than 40 years of service. His successor, Gen. Eric Smith, has not yet been confirmed to take over due to the hold on senior military nominations by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

