Republican attorneys general in Arkansas, Iowa and Missouri this week asked a federal appeals court to overturn the Biden administration's new cybersecurity regulations for water facilities, calling the requirements overly burdensome and a violation of state sovereignty.

It's one of the biggest legal challenges yet to the Biden administration's embrace of regulation to raise the cyber defenses of vulnerable critical infrastructure providers. The Biden administration has also imposed cybersecurity regulations on sectors such as aviation and oil and gas pipelines -- but those rules haven't faced significant legal hurdles.

