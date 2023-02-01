Republican attorneys general from 20 states wrote letters to executives at CVS and Walgreens warning the pharmacy chains against using the mail to dispense abortion pills in their states, in a shot against a new Biden administration policy.

The letters rebuke recent guidance from the Justice Department -- issued in an opinion from the DOJ's Office of Legal Counsel -- that concluded the federal law did not prohibit the mailing of abortion pills. The release of the Justice Department opinion came ahead of the rollout of new rules from the Food and Drug Administration allowing certified pharmacies to dispense medication abortion with a prescription, including by mail order.

CNN's Jacqueline Howard contributed to this story,

