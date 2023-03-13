Reported hate crimes in the US increased 11.6% in 2021, according to new data from the FBI, though reporting among agencies remains incomplete.

According to the FBI, 12,411 individuals were reportedly victims of hate crimes in 2021 -- 64.5% of whom were reportedly targeted because of their race or ethnicity, while 15.9% were targeted for their sexual orientation and 14.1% for their religion. The number of hate crimes reported increased from 8,120 in 2020 to 9,065 in 2021.

CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz and Jessica Schneider contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.