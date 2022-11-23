Rep. Mary Peltola seeks to thwart Sarah Palin's political comeback again as Alaska tabulates ranked choice voting results

Rep. Mary Peltola seeks to thwart Sarah Palin's political comeback again as Alaska tabulates ranked choice voting results.

 Reuters, AP

Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democrat who won a special election that sent her to Congress this summer, could once again thwart former Gov. Sarah Palin's bid for a political comeback on Wednesday.

State elections officials are set to tabulate the results of its ranked choice ballots at 8 p.m. ET.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.