Embattled Rep. George Santos has named a new treasurer for his campaign and affiliated fundraising committees -- days after the Federal Election Commission warned the New York freshman that he could not raise or spend money without one.
A new FEC filing posted Tuesday lists Andrew Olson -- with an address in Elmhurst, New York -- as Santos' new campaign treasurer. Federal records do not show Olson serving as a treasurer for any other federal committees beyond than those connected to Santos.
Olson did not immediately respond to an email inquiry. CNN also has reached out to Santos' congressional office and to his personal lawyer.
Santos' campaign finance reports have been the subject of intense scrutiny. The Campaign Legal Center watchdog group has filed a complaint, alleging that Santos illegally used donors' money for personal expenses during his successful 2022 campaign. And the complaint accused the campaign of falsifying how donors' funds were spent, citing dozens of disbursements of exactly $199.99 -- one penny below the threshold above which campaigns are required to retain receipts.
Marks, who served as Santos' treasurer through two congressional campaigns, formally announced her resignation last month. Santos has sought to distance himself from his campaigns' filings, at one point telling CNN that he does not "touch" those records.
