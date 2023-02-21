Embattled Rep. George Santos has named a new treasurer for his campaign and affiliated fundraising committees -- days after the Federal Election Commission warned the New York freshman that he could not raise or spend money without one.

A new FEC filing posted Tuesday lists Andrew Olson -- with an address in Elmhurst, New York -- as Santos' new campaign treasurer. Federal records do not show Olson serving as a treasurer for any other federal committees beyond than those connected to Santos.

