wire Rep. David Cicilline to resign from Congress June 1 to run foundation By Lauren Fox, CNN Feb 21, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rep. David Cicilline, a Rhode Island Democrat, will resign June 1 to run the Rhode Island Foundation, a source familiar with the matter confirms to CNN.The Boston Globe first reported the announcement.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Pony Express Museum hosts first 'Family Fest' +6 Business New coffee shop opens its doors near the North Shoppes Local News Alarming increase in mental health issues among teen girls Local News Legislative forum set for Friday More Local News → 0:47 Pleasant & Sunny Tuesday 5 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 31:26 National Video Video: Auburn Mayor Quill on 'Inside Government' 1:44 National Video Chili’s is launching a ‘3 for Me’ remix with Grammy-nominated R&B Artist, Brian McKnight, breaking down how Guests can create a budget-friendly feast to the tune of the singer’s hit, ‘Back at One.’ 4:44 National Video Ten Hochman: A sweet Cardinals story about the late Ted Savage, born this day in 1937
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.