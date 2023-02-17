Rep. Angie Craig's office releases threatening calls it received after congresswoman assaulted

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in June 2020, in Washington. Craig was assaulted in her Washington apartment building on February 9, her chief of staff said.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/FILE

Rep. Angie Craig's office released audio Friday of threatening, vulgar phone calls it said it received after the Minnesota Democrat was physically assaulted in her apartment building in Washington, DC, earlier this month.

One of the callers said, "Finally this piece of sh*t gets accosted. ... You deserved it."

CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this report.

