(CNN) — Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Thursday that she will support President Joe Biden’s reelection bid given the challengers he currently faces in the primary.

Author Marianne Williamson and environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have launched campaigns for the 2024 Democratic presidential domination.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.