GOP Rep.-elect George Santos of New York admitted in two separate interviews on Monday to embellishing parts of his resume but claimed that he hasn't committed any crimes and intends to serve in Congress.

Santos has faced scrutiny over discrepancies in his employment and education history, as well as other public claims he has made about his biography. In interviews with WABC radio and the New York Post -- the first times Santos has spoken publicly about the controversy -- he acknowledged that he had fabricated some facts.

