House Democrats are set to release former President Donald Trump's federal tax returns Friday morning, ushering in a charged new era of presidential oversight.

The release comes days before Republicans, who won a majority in November's midterm elections, take control of the House and begin a series of promised investigations into President Joe Biden's administration and his son, Hunter Biden.

CNN's Lauren Fox, Daniella Diaz, Jeremy Herb, Jeanne Sahadi, Paul LeBlanc, Manu Raju and Kristin Wilson contributed to this report.

