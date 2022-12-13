Recount reconfirms GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert's victory in Colorado's 3rd District

A recount reconfirms GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert's victory in Colorado's 3rd District. Boebert attends a roundtable discussion with members of the House Freedom Caucus at The Heritage Foundation on November 10.

 Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

A recount reconfirmed that GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert defeated Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, the Colorado secretary of state said this week.

Boebert received 50.06% of the final vote total, while Frisch received 49.89%, Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a news release Monday. The net change in votes gave Frisch an additional vote, while Boebert lost three votes.

