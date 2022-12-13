A recount reconfirms GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert's victory in Colorado's 3rd District. Boebert attends a roundtable discussion with members of the House Freedom Caucus at The Heritage Foundation on November 10.
Boebert received 50.06% of the final vote total, while Frisch received 49.89%, Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a news release Monday. The net change in votes gave Frisch an additional vote, while Boebert lost three votes.
Griswold called Colorado's elections "safe, secure, and accurate" in the statement.
Frisch conceded the race last month, but there was an automatic recount done by the Colorado secretary of state's office. In Colorado, any race decided by a margin that's 0.5% or less of the votes earned by the top finisher is automatically recounted.
The Democrat said in a live Facebook speech last month that he did not ask for a recount and did not expect the results to change. Frisch also said he did not want there to be fundraising done.
Boebert won the county in the 2020 election with 51.4% of the vote. And the seat, which former President Donald Trump would've won by nearly 8 percentage points in 2020, became more Republican after redistricting.
The district -- which encompasses western and southern portions of the state, including Grand Junction -- is made up of a majority of residents who are White.
Throughout the campaign, Frisch, a Democratic local businessman and former Aspen city councilman, made the election a referendum on the hardline lawmaker's controversial tenure in Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.