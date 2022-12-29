Recount confirms Democrat Kris Mayes won Arizona attorney general race

Democrat Kris Mayes won the Arizona attorney general race over Abe Hamadeh.

 Associated Press

Democrat Kris Mayes won the Arizona attorney general race, an automatic recount confirmed. The Arizona Superior Court in Maricopa County announced the results of the recount Thursday.

Mayes beat Republican Abraham Hamadeh by a 280-vote margin. In Arizona, an automatic recount is triggered when the margin between the two statewide candidates who received the largest shares of the vote is equal to or less than 0.5%.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.