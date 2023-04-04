READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts related to hush money payment

Former President Donald Trump, seen here on March 17, 2020 in Washington, DC, has been charged with 34 felony counts in an indictment unsealed on April 4.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images/FILE

Former President Donald Trump has been charged with 34 felony counts in an indictment unsealed Tuesday.

Read the indictment and statement of facts here.

