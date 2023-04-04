wire READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts related to hush money payment By CNN Apr 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Former President Donald Trump, seen here on March 17, 2020 in Washington, DC, has been charged with 34 felony counts in an indictment unsealed on April 4. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Former President Donald Trump has been charged with 34 felony counts in an indictment unsealed Tuesday.Read the indictment and statement of facts here.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Government Runway work ready to take flight +5 Education Six SJSD leaders set on path of honor Public Safety April grass fires keep fire department busy +2 Local News Lack of male mental health workers could keep some from treatment More Local News → 0:57 Warm and windy today, spotty strong storms tonight 10 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos Tn Exchange When a baby cow and a chicken named Barbara are best friends 🥹 | The Dodo 1:30 National Video Crowe LLP has once again earned a spot on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list. 1:06 National Video March Madness themed debt consolidation animated video
