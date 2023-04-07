wire READ: Texas federal judge's ruling suspending approval of medication abortion pill By CNN Apr 7, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Texas federal Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk issued a ruling Friday on medication abortion drug mifepristone, saying he will suspend the US Food and Drug Administration's two-decade-old approval of it.He is pausing his ruling for seven days so the federal government can appeal.Read the ruling here.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Government Census updates point to further population loss Local News Accessibility a hurdle for rural health care Public Safety School district continuously preparing for shooting situations +2 Social Benton records third straight double-digit victory on Thursday More Local News → 0:49 Friday Evening Forecast 3 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 0:34 National Video Montana counties with the highest percentage of people living in poverty Multimedia This Dog Is Proof That Love Can Make Miracles Happen | The Dodo 1:19 National Video WATCH: DPAC starts up an after-school Dulcimer program
