READ: Supreme Court order on medication abortion By CNN Apr 21, 2023 The Supreme Court on April 21 protected access to a widely used abortion drug by freezing lower-court rulings that placed restrictions on medication abortion. The Supreme Court on Friday protected access to a widely used abortion drug by freezing lower-court rulings that placed restrictions on medication abortion.Read the order here.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
