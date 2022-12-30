READ: House January 6 committee releases more transcripts, including Jared Kushner and Ginni Thomas

Hutchinson, who worked as an aide to former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, has been considered one of the January 6 committee's most consequential witnesses. She became a prominent figure in the panel's investigation when she testified publicly before the committee in June.
CNN previously reported in March that Kushner, the former president's son-in-law and senior adviser, was expected to appear before the House select committee.
A source familiar with the deposition told CNN the interview lasted more than six hours.
Read the transcript of his March 31 interview here.
Mick Mulvaney
Mulvaney served as Trump's acting chief of staff until March 2020, when the former president replaced him with Meadows.
In the aftermath of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, Mulvaney resigned from his position as special envoy to Northern Ireland. CNN reported in July that he testified before the committee.
Read the transcript of his July 28 interview here.
Ginni Thomas
Thomas, a conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was interviewed by the select committee. CNN first reported in March on text messages she exchanged with Meadows. The text messages, reviewed by CNN, showed Thomas pleading with Meadows to continue the fight to overturn the election results.
CNN previously reported that she told the committee that her election activities were separate from her husband's role on the nation's highest court.
Read the transcript of her September 29 interview here.
