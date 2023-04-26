wire READ: Disney's lawsuit against DeSantis and oversight board By CNN Apr 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Walt Disney Parks and Resorts on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the board that oversees the company's special tax district.Read the lawsuit here.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Safety gear 'paramount' for kids using ATVs, experts say +2 Local News New owners of B&J Skate excited to continue legacy Public Safety Three injured in Monday night crash Public Safety Man flown to hospital after Tuesday crash More Local News → 0:52 Partly Cloudy & Pleasant Wednesday 7 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 0:41 National Video Food solutions company SpartanNash today announced its new Our Family® 2023 Scholarship Program to support students who are making a positive difference in their communities. National Video As Vallow trial enters third week, witness testimony provides gruesome details of the murders National Video Arrested Capitol protester says protest was not violent
