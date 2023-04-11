wire READ: Alvin Bragg's lawsuit against House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan over Trump probe interference By CNN Apr 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a lawsuit Tuesday against House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan to prevent GOP interference in former President Donald Trump's case.Read the lawsuit here.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Education A move to $38,000, but it may not be enough Education Superintendent charged with DWI Government Shelter won't take animals from outside city Consumer Tech expert explains TikTok concerns More Local News → 1:01 Staying Warm and Windy 46 min ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos National Video Attorney General Tong to sue 3 Stamford smoke shops accused of selling illegal Delta-8 THC products 4:00 National Video Ten Hochman: Cardinals pitching is a nightmare so far. And tonight, it’s Miles Mikolas at Coors. 0:58 National Video Texarkana brawl outside of Dapper Restaurant
