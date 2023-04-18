wire READ: 2022 tax returns for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris By CNN Apr 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday released their 2022 tax returns.Read Biden's and Harris' tax returns here.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Summer driver's ed sign-ups open to the public Public Safety Police chief finalists to be announced next week Government Area legislators to meet with the public Friday Public Safety Child suffers serious injuries in UTV crash More Local News → 0:43 Partly sunny and mild Tuesday 15 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos National Video Montana Tech students receive nation's top STEM scholarship 0:31 National Video ISM Announces Six 2023 R. Gene Richter Scholars 11:09 National Video A bill regarding Lake County law enforcement passed its second reading in the Senate on Tuesday.
