Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland said Sunday he's "very optimistic" about his cancer treatment and has "gotten lots of support" from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

"I am hanging tough, my energy is good," Raskin, who announced last month that he had been diagnosed with diffuse large B cell lymphoma, told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

CNN's Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

