When Nabilah Islam began running for Congress in the 2020 cycle, she said she quickly discovered the high price of her decision.

"It was impossible for me to have a full-time job and wage a competitive campaign," the Georgia Democrat recalled. So, she gave up her work as a campaign consultant, paused paying her student loans and went without health insurance -- in the middle of a pandemic -- because she could no longer afford to pay the premiums. She drained her savings to pay living expenses.

