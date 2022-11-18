Michigan police have closed the case of a missing voting machine and believe the device was accidentally donated to a thrift store before it wound up for sale online -- though questions remain about who donated the device in the first place.

CNN first reported in September that a cybersecurity expert based in Connecticut alerted authorities after he purchased the voting machine on eBay from a man in Ohio who acquired the device from the website of a Michigan-based Goodwill. Voting machines are considered critical infrastructure and are supposed to be kept under lock and key by local elections officials.

