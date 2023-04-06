Proud Boys juror raises concern she's being followed, sources say

A juror in the federal trial of five Proud Boys members has raised fears that she was being followed.

 CNN

A juror in the federal trial of five Proud Boys members accused of plotting to stop Congress' certification of the 2020 presidential election has raised fears that she was being followed, according to multiple people familiar with the matter -- the latest incident to delay the already monthslong trial.

A juror told the court an individual came up to her outside of a Washington, DC, metro station and asked if she was a juror, multiple sources told CNN. The juror told court staff she had seen the same individual on several occasions and thought they might be following her.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.