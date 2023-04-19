The Proud Boys defendant accused of breaking open the window that rioters first used to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, told a federal jury this week that he wanted to take responsibility for his actions but also blamed police officers for agitating the crowd that day.

Dominic Pezzola, who testified this week in the months-long trial against himself and four other members of the far-right Proud Boys charged with conspiring to stop Joe Biden from becoming president, told the jury he acted alone and there was no conspiracy with the other defendants.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.