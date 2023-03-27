Proud Boy testifies that talk of 'stacking bodies' was locker-room banter

Proud Boys member Fernando Alonso, who was with members of the group in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021, testified on March 27 that text messages about "stacking bodies" on the White House lawn were akin to locker-room banter.

 Maranie R. Staab/AFP/Getty Images

Proud Boys member Fernando Alonso, who was with members of the group in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021, testified on Monday that text messages about "stacking bodies" on the White House lawn were akin to locker-room banter and that members of the group were simply "knuckleheads."

During his testimony in the trial against five members of the Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy for their alleged actions around the US Capitol attack, Alonso testified that the idea Proud Boys wanted to take over the government was "offensive."

