Proud Boy testifies in sedition trial about far-right group being the 'tip of the spear' on January 6

Far-right Proud Boys member Jeremy Bertino, second from left, joins other Trump supporters who are wearing attire associated with the Proud Boys as they attend a rally at Freedom Plaza, on December 12, 2020, in Washington.

 Luis M. Alvarez/AP/File

The sole Proud Boy to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy in connection to the US Capitol riot testified on Wednesday that members of the far-right organization believed the country was barreling toward revolution and that they were the "tip of the spear."

Jeremy Bertino, a top lieutenant to Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio, testified as part of a cooperation deal that he struck with prosecutors against Tarrio and four other members of the Proud Boys charged with conspiring to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

